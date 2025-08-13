Army arrests Chief aiding bandits attacks in Katsina

Salisu Abdullahi, a local chief in a rural community in Katsina State, has been apprehended by troops of the Nigerian Army for allegedly aiding bandits responsible for abductions and killings in the region.

This development follows intelligence reports linking the traditional leader to notorious bandit groups in the region, whose criminal activities have displaced hundreds of residents.

Salisu allegedly acted as an informant, providing the criminals with details about security deployments and pinpointing vulnerable communities for possible raids.

The suspect is the Village Head of Sukutum in Kankiya Local Government Area, Katsina, with security operatives confirming he was apprehended following a detailed investigation and remains in custody as authorities work to unravel the full extent of his activities.

“He was not just relaying information, he was actively in touch with the bandits,” a security source disclosed.

A recently released video, shared on the social media platform X by renowned security analyst Zagazola, captures the moment Abdullahi openly confesses to his involvement in aiding criminal elements during a detailed interrogation session conducted by security officials.

According to a credible security source familiar with the investigation, the suspect was known to have made frequent visits to various remote bandit hideouts, where he allegedly played a key role in coordinating planned attacks on local communities and ensuring consistent lines of communication between the armed groups and their collaborators.

Meanwhile, authorities within the Nigerian Army have confirmed that investigations are still actively ongoing, with the primary objective of identifying and apprehending other individuals who may be connected to the criminal syndicate.

This is part of broader efforts to dismantle the network and prevent any future acts of violence or insecurity in Katsina State.