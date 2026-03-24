Army arrests Boko Haram recruiting agent in Borno

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have arrested a suspected Boko Haram recruiter during a joint security operation in Borno State, dealing another blow to the terrorist group’s efforts to enlist new members.

The suspect, identified as Benesheikh, was apprehended following intelligence linking him to efforts to persuade and mobilise individuals to join the insurgent group.

The operation, conducted on March 24, involved troops of the 29 Brigade under Operation HADIN KAI and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force. Borno State has remained the epicentre of the Boko Haram insurgency for more than a decade.

According to a military source, the arrest is part of ongoing operations targeting recruitment structures used by extremist groups to sustain their activities in the North East.

“The information we received indicated that the individual was actively involved in recruiting youths for the terrorist organisation. Once the intelligence was verified, troops moved swiftly to apprehend him,” the source said.

Further investigations revealed the suspect’s role in connecting potential recruits with members of the insurgent network. He is currently in custody and undergoing interrogation as authorities work to uncover possible collaborators and dismantle the wider recruitment network.

“We are continuing investigations to determine the extent of his involvement and identify others connected to the recruitment activities. Anyone found to be part of the network will be tracked and brought to justice,” the military source added.