Army arrests bandit leader terrorizing Nasarawa communities

As part of ongoing efforts to curb terrorist activities in the region, the Nigerian Army has arrested a notorious bandit leader, Haruna Abdulhamid, for his alleged involvement in various criminal operations across multiple communities in Nasarawa State.

Abdulhamid was apprehended by the military during a covert operation aimed at flushing out insurgents terrorizing residents across the state.

The bandit leader, believed to be orchestrating several terrorist attacks in the area, was captured while trying to collect money suspected to be proceeds from his criminal activities.

According to a military source who spoke to journalists on Thursday, the arrest was carried out by troops of Sector II under Operation Whirl Stroke following credible intelligence.

“He is now in custody and is undergoing intense interrogation,” the source confirmed, adding that more arrests may follow as investigations continue.

Abdulhamid, who had been on the radar of security agencies for a long time, was known for masterminding a series of violent crimes, including kidnappings, armed attacks, and illegal arms trafficking across several communities in the state.

The apprehension of the notorious kingpin is seen as a significant breakthrough in the fight against terrorism and banditry in Nasarawa and the surrounding states.

Residents have long lived in fear due to his brutal operations, with many communities suffering repeated attacks and killings at the hands of Abdulhamid and his gang.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining internal security and assured the public that efforts to dismantle criminal networks would be sustained across the region.