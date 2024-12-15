Army arrests bandit leader linked to Sokoto monarch’s murder

Troops of the 1 Brigade, Nigerian Army, have apprehended a notorious bandit leader and arms dealer, Bako Wurgi, alias Baka NaGarba, suspected to be behind the murder of the Emir of Gobir, Isa Bawa, in Sokoto State.

Arrest of the suspect followed intelligence reports that Wurgi was receiving treatment at a hospital in Shinkafi town, Zamfara State, for injuries sustained during a clash with a rival group.

The operation, as gathered on Sunday, was conducted by the Nigerian Army yesterday at about 10pm, to stop further attacks in the state.

Wurgi’s arrest marks a significant milestone in ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and banditry in the Northwest region and was held at an undisclosed location, while a manhunt is underway for his accomplices across the state.

A sources, Zagazola Makama, narrated that the troops apprehended Wurgi after discovering he had been transported to the hospital with multiple cuts and gunshot wounds.

The sources said that During the operation, two accomplices fled, but troops arrested another individual who assisted in transporting the suspect in a tricycle

The late Emir of Gobir was abducted on July 9, 2024, in Sabon Birnin Local Government Area, Sokoto State, and murdered on Aug. 22 after negotiations for his release collapsed.

Reports indicate that Wurgi played a key role in the kidnapping and subsequent killing, which involved ransom negotiations that included cash and motorcycles but ultimately failed.

Wurgi, an arms smuggler with international connections, is reportedly related to Bello Turji, a notorious bandit leader, through his grandfather.

His son, Sani Duna, is alleged to act as a getaway biker for Turji, highlighting familial links within the banditry network.