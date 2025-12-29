Army arrests 19 oil thieves across Niger Delta

The 6 Division of the Nigerian Army has arrested 19 suspected oil thieves, destroyed 22 illegal refining sites and recovered more than 180,000 litres of stolen petroleum products valued at about ₦150 million across the Niger Delta.

The arrests and seizures followed a coordinated military operation carried out in collaboration with other security agencies to clamp down on oil theft, pipeline vandalism and related crimes in the region.

Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, Lt. Col. Jonah Danjuma, in a statement issued on Monday, disclosed that the operation which took nearly one-month, was conducted across Bayelsa, Rivers, Delta and Akwa Ibom states, covering creeks, forests, riverbanks and key oil-producing communities.

Danjuma said troops deactivated illegal refining sites at Siebu Creek in Bayelsa State, recovering over 75,000 litres of stolen crude oil, while additional operations around Biseni and Okarki waterside led to further recoveries of stolen products and interception of boats used for illegal bunkering.

In Rivers State, he said troops uncovered multiple illegal sites in Ogale, Ahoada West and Abua/Odual LGAs, including four large ovens with a combined capacity of 120,000 litres, reservoirs, pumping machines and thousands of litres of crude oil.

He added that attempted pipeline vandalism was foiled in Bonny Island, while seizures were also recorded in Okrika, Ikwerre and Alakiri areas.

In Delta State, Danjuma said troops intercepted a truck along the Asaba–Benin Expressway discharging 45,000 litres of diverted products, arrested suspects in Sapele and seized illegally refined condensates in Ughelli South.

He further noted that in Akwa Ibom State, troops discovered a warehouse stocked with illegally refined Automotive Gasoline Oil in Abak LGA.

According to him, “The operations targeted oil theft, pipeline vandalism and related crimes, and troops will continue to dominate the operational environment and deny criminal elements freedom of action.”

Meanwhile, the General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Emmanuel Emekah, commended the troops for the successes recorded and urged them to sustain the momentum against economic saboteurs. He also called on residents of the Niger Delta to support ongoing efforts to protect critical national oil infrastructure.