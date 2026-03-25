Army arrests 18 Boko Haram logistics suppliers in Borno

The Nigerian Army has arrested 18 individuals accused of supplying logistics and material support to Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State.

The army troops intercepted the suspects while transporting items suspects to be procured for insurgent fighters after which they admitted to have indulged in the prohibited act.

Furthermore, investigators disclosed that several of the suspects claimed financial hardship pushed them into the arrangement, some of them reportedly mention that the lack of stable employment made them vulnerable to recruitment by individuals linked to the insurgents.

The arrests were carried out by troops operating under Operation Hadin Kai in Borno State, during efforts to disrupt supply routes believed to be used by insurgents in the region.

Further investigations revealed that the suspects were travelling toward Gubio Local Government Area before proceeding to the Gudumbali axis, an area security agencies have previously identified as a hideout frequently used by Boko Haram fighters.

Military authorities linked the case to earlier warnings by the Chief of Defence Staff that economic challenges in parts of the North-East are contributing to recruitment and logistical assistance for terrorist groups.

“Winning the war against terrorism requires more than battlefield victories,” the defence source said.

“Alongside military pressure, there must be deliberate economic recovery programmes that provide jobs and livelihoods for vulnerable populations.”