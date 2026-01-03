Army arrests 17 kidnappers, rescues 31 victims across six states

The Nigerian Army has recorded major operational successes across multiple theatres, arresting 17 suspected kidnappers and rescuing 31 kidnapped victims in Zamfara, Delta, Kogi, Kaduna, Nasarawa and Taraba states.

Aside from this, the soldiers recovered arms and ammunition during the coordinated operations undertaken over the last 24 hours across the state.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the Army, the military disclosed that the gains were achieved through sustained pressure, credible intelligence and close collaboration with local communities, forcing criminal elements to flee on contact while troops consolidated ground and protected civilians.

In Zamfara State, troops of 1 Brigade Combat Team 5 at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Moriki, working alongside local hunters, responded swiftly to a distress call over the abduction of residents of Kadage Village in Maradun Local Government Area. On sighting the advancing troops, the terrorists abandoned 25 kidnapped victims and escaped into surrounding bushes. The area was thoroughly searched without further contact, and all rescued victims were safely reunited with their families in Moriki Town.

In Delta State, troops of 63 Brigade, acting on actionable intelligence, arrested a suspected cultist and kidnapper terrorising Ezuokwu Community in Oshimili North LGA, along with 11 accomplices. Follow-up raids in Ite-Ego Community led to the arrest of a herbalist suspected of providing support to criminal elements and the recovery of two pump-action guns and five cartridges. In a related operation, a suspected drug peddler was apprehended with crystal methamphetamine (“ice”), smoking pipes and Indian hemp. All suspects and recovered items are currently in military custody for further investigation.

In Kogi State, troops of 12 Brigade conducted fighting patrols from Obajana and Kabba Patrol Bases to Ankomi Village and the Adankolo general area in Lokoja LGA on 1 January 2026, rescuing five kidnapped victims from abandoned settlements. During exploitation of the area, two decomposed bodies were discovered; one has been evacuated while efforts are ongoing to recover the second.

Earlier, on 31 December 2025, the same brigade responded to reports of a road blockage along the Ayere–Kabba Road in Ijumu LGA, engaging suspected violent extremists who fled into nearby bushes. Troops rescued an injured driver, recovered his vehicle and evacuated him to St. Joseph Hospital, Kabba, while maintaining aggressive patrols to secure the main supply route.

In Kaduna State, troops of Sector 5, Operation ENDURING PEACE, acting on credible intelligence on 1 January 2026, arrested one suspected kidnapper at Jagindi Kagom Village, Jema’a LGA. The suspect is currently undergoing interrogation.

Similarly, in Nasarawa State, troops of Sector 2, Operation WHIRL STROKE arrested two suspected kidnappers hibernating around Kadarko in Keana LGA and handed them over to the Nigerian Police, Keana Division, for prosecution.

In Taraba State, troops of Sector 3, Operation WHIRL STROKE responded to a kidnapping incident in the Abong general area of Kurmi LGA, conducted a search operation and successfully rescued one kidnapped victim, who has since been reunited with his family.

The Nigerian Army reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property nationwide, stressing that timely intelligence, joint community efforts and sustained offensive operations remain critical to denying criminals freedom of action. The Army also urged citizens to continue supporting security forces with credible and timely information to enhance ongoing operations.