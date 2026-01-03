Army arrests 14 suspects link to Borno mosque bombing

The Nigerian military has apprehended the suspected mastermind behind the suicide bombing inside mosque in Maiduguri, Borno State, Sheriff Umar, also known as Yusuf, along with 13 other members of a high-profile terror cell.

Umar was apprehended during an intelligence-led operation in the Kalmari area, days after the attack occurred.

The attack, which occurred at a mosque in the state capital, claimed five lives and left 34 others injured after a suicide bomber detonated an improvised explosive device (IED).

The spokesperson for the Joint Task Force ‘Operation HADIN KAI,’ Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, confirmed the arrest through a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday.

Sani described Umar as a high-level coordinator responsible for recruiting, preparing, and dispatching suicide bombers across the North East.

As gathered, his arrest, along with 13 other suspects, followed a targeted cordon-and-search operation carried out across Borno state capital, Maiduguri.

The breakthrough was aided by Ibrahim Muhammad, a suspected bomber already in custody, who identified Umar as the cell’s ringleader. Investigations revealed that Umar managed the logistics and delivery of explosives for multiple operations.

Umar is specifically linked to the December 24, 2025, explosion at the Gamboru Market Mosque. He is also allegedly tied to a foiled bombing attempt in Damaturu, where he reportedly provided components to an intended attacker.

The investigation uncovered that Umar used his own home to harbor terrorists. Evidence has implicated his wife, Yagana Modu, while his stepdaughter, Amina, confirmed seeing suspected bombers within the family residence.

All 14 suspects remain in custody as the military works to recover remaining explosives and track down additional collaborators. The military noted that these arrests highlight the dangerous “domestic concealment” methods used by terrorist facilitators.

The Joint Task Force concluded by urging local communities to remain vigilant. They emphasised that timely information from the public is essential to breaking the silence that allows these networks to survive within urban centers.