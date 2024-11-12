Army arrests 12 kidnappers, recovers arms, motorcycles, others

In a bid to end kidnapping and other criminalities across the northern states, the Nigerian Army has arrested 12 kidnappers and recovered over 14 operational motorcycles in Taraba State.

Aside from that, the soldiers, who attached to troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army / Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), recovered a locally fabricated pistol, and two bags of Indian hemp.

They were apprehended after the troops received a distressed call from the residents of Chachanji village regarding the abduction of two individuals by a group of about 10 armed men on motorcycles.

According to sources on Tuesday, the troop immediately launched a rapid response operation aimed at rescuing the victims and intercepting the kidnappers.

“Upon making contact with the armed group, the superior firepower of the troops forced the kidnappers to withdraw deep into the bush, leaving behind their locally fabricated pistol and two bags of Indian hemp.

“The troops’ thorough exploitation of the area prevented further criminal activity and disrupted the kidnappers’ operations.

“In a subsequent follow-up operation which was based on credible intelligence, troops on 9 November 24 arrested 12 suspects and seized 14 motorcycles at a local drinking joint in Mbhakyir village close to Agu Center.

“During an intensive investigation, the arrested suspects admitted to being part of the kidnapping operation and identified their leader as Veior John Gata, a notorious terrorist who has been on the wanted list of security agencies for orchestrating criminal activities in parts of southern Taraba and Benue states.

“The suspects further confessed that Veior was with them at Agu centre on 5 November 2024 before the killing of two locals and abduction of two individuals on 6th and 7th November, respectively, at Chachanji general area.

“They added that Veior was displeased with the locals in Chachanji. Hence, he wanted to ensure the market was closed down by putting fear and terror in the minds of both buyers and sellers.

“While commending the efforts of residents for their cooperation and encouraging them to continue providing timely and credible information to facilitate security operations. 6 Brigade Nigerian Army remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all communities within its area of operation. Members of the public are advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to security agencies”.