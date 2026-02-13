Army arrest man for impersonating retired senior soldiers

The Nigerian Army has arrested a man identified as Alhaji Tijjani Abdul Rauf for allegedly impersonating a retired Major General and falsely presenting himself as a highly decorated senior military officer in a scheme that reportedly lasted several years and extended into court proceedings.

According to the Army, Abdul Rauf persistently deceived Nigerians by claiming to be a retired senior officer, exploiting the reputation of the armed forces to intimidate civilians and gain undue influence.

The arrest followed investigations which revealed that the suspect was never commissioned into the Nigerian Army and never held any military rank, let alone that of a General. Authorities also confirmed that he had never served in or retired from the military in any capacity.

In a statement issued by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, the Army described Abdul Rauf as a notorious impostor who created an elaborate false identity to mislead the public and exploit the credibility of the military institution.

The statement further disclosed that the suspect falsely claimed to have attended the prestigious National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, a high-level leadership institution for senior public officials and accomplished professionals.

He also allegedly claimed to be a recipient of the national honour, Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR). The Army maintained that all these claims were entirely false.

Investigations also showed that Abdul Rauf regularly used the fabricated credentials to intimidate unsuspecting members of the public and project authority, including during court proceedings where he presented himself as a retired Major General to gain sympathy and respect from judicial officers and litigants.

During interrogation, security operatives reportedly recovered several media reports in which the suspect had been repeatedly identified as a retired Major General, further strengthening his fraudulent public image.

One such report by Premium Times described him as “Major General AbdulRauf Tijjani (rtd)” in a lawsuit he filed against the Lagos State Government and other respondents, seeking ₦8 billion in damages.

Another report by Independent Newspaper, dated November 9, 2020, also referred to him as a retired Major General while covering his appeal against the dismissal of the same suit. The court had earlier ruled that the case was a gross abuse of court process and legally incompetent.

The Army noted that these repeated false representations helped sustain the deception in the public space for years.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to categorically state that no retired officer of the Nigerian Army bears the name Alhaji Tijjani Abdul Rauf, nor has any officer with such identity ever held the rank of Major General or above within the Service,” the statement said.

Military authorities condemned the alleged impersonation, describing it as a serious offence that undermines public trust and damages the reputation and integrity of officers who have legitimately served the nation.

The Army reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the integrity of its ranks and honours, warning that impersonating military personnel is a serious criminal offence.

It also pledged continued collaboration with relevant security agencies to ensure that impostors and fraudsters are brought to justice.

Members of the public were urged to verify claims of military status through appropriate channels and report suspicious individuals to the authorities.

The Army further warned against the unauthorised use of military uniforms, badges, and titles, stressing that offenders would face the full weight of the law.

“The Nigerian Army remains steadfast in upholding professionalism, integrity, and accountability in the defence of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the statement added.