Armed robbers kill journalist in Oyo

A former Parrot Extra reporter, Ojo Peter, has been confirmed dead after being shot by suspected armed robbers along the Molete–Oke Ado axis of Ibadan.

The incident, which occurred on August 18, 2025, was initially thought to be health-related until his younger brother, Enahoro Peter, clarified that Ojo was attacked because of the cross bag he was carrying.

Ojo, a former Parrot Extra reporter who later worked with Daily Monitor, was widely mourned after the Oyo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) announced his passing yesterday.

According victim’s brother, eyewitnesses reported that despite Ojo shouting that the bag contained no money, he was shot in the back and robbed.

Enahoro explained that it was the police at the Orita Challenge Division who reached out to the family after the incident.

“This is someone who left home in perfect health, only to be gunned down while trying to make ends meet,” he said.

He also mentioned that his brother’s phone which badly damaged during the attack, was found at the scene, and it was through that device the family was contacted.

In the aftermath of the attack, police investigations led to the arrest of one suspect, while another reportedly died during an exchange with security operatives.

The Oyo State Police Command later confirmed the development through its spokesperson, Adewale Osifeso, who revealed that two suspects believed to be behind a series of robberies in Ibadan were intercepted while riding a motorcycle around the Imolefalafia area.

According to Osifeso, one of the suspects tried to resist arrest and was fatally wounded, while the other was captured and taken into custody.

He also noted that both suspects were linked to another robbery and shooting that took place earlier the same day at Anfani Junction.