Arise staff murder trial stall over defendants’ absence

The murder trial against suspects linked to the murder of Arise TV staff, Somtochukwu Maduagwu, has been stalled due to the absence of the defendants in court.

The proceeding against the 11 litigants was interrupted after prison authorities failed to bring them for trial, preventing witnesses from giving evidence and delaying the start of substantive hearings.

Prosecuting lawyer Adama Musa stated at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, that the accused persons were missing despite the presence of their defence teams, adding that correctional officials claimed they had no knowledge of the scheduled sitting.

Following the development, the Presiding Judge, Mohammed Idris, adjourned the matter to Tuesday, February 10, and directed that an official hearing notice be served to the Nigerian Correctional Services, urging compliance and asking witnesses to remain available so the case could proceed without further procedural setbacks.

Earlier, the suspects were charged on January 21, 2026, with trial dates fixed for February 9, 10 and 12, while the charges stem from a violent incident on September 29, 2025, at Unique Apartments in Katampe Extension, Abuja.

The eleven accused, facing nine counts related to conspiracy, armed robbery and homicide, are Shamsu Hassan, Sani Sirajo, Hassan Isah, Abubakar Alkamu, Abdulsalam Saleh, Suleiman Badamasi, Zaharadeen Mohammed, Musa Umar also known as “Small”, Mashkur Jamil, Suleiman Sani and Abubakar Usman.