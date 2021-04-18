Arik Air resumes Lagos-Kano flights, assures passengers efficient services

Arik Air, one of Nigeria’s domestic airlines, is set to resume direct flights from Lagos to Kano as part of the airline’s effort to link up Nigeria for social and business activities.

The management of the airline said the resumption of flight will be effective from April 27, 2021.

Capt. Roy Ilegbodu, Chief Executive Officer of Arik Air, said in a statement in Lagos on Sunday that the three weekly flights would operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Ilegbodu said the decision to reintroduce direct flights between Lagos and Kano was informed by the importance of both cities as centres of commerce.

He said that Arik Air had always been known for the promotion of economic activities among the components states of Nigeria.