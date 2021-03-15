Argungu polo, cultural fiesta take centre stage as fishing tournament is postponed

Report on Interest
By Okorie234

Argungu ancient town, in Kebbi State will be hosting  the Argungu Polo Tournament and Cultural Fete. The four-day polo cum cultural festival will hold from August 8 to 11, 2021.

This year’s Argungu  polo/cultural  festival is the 4th edition and it is being promoted and packaged by the popular NSK Polo Ranch and Resort in collaboration with Argungu Emirate Council.

It is noteworthy that in the previous festival, top government officials and cultural troupes from Nigeria’s neighbouring countries have always graced the massive regional event where cultural camaraderie is displayed.

The festival is one of the leading cultural and sports tourism attractions in Nigeria. Among other things, it promotes the tourism industry and preserves the  cultural heritage of the people. It is also an avenue to  further showcase the abundant tourism potentials of the people of Kebbi State and Nigeria at large for increased local and foreign investments.

Some of the  tourism programs lined-up for this year’s festival include ‘Danbe’ local boxing/wrestling, camel racing, horse racing, mini durbar, folk dances and bull fighting involving Nigerian and some West African teams.

The major highlight of the fete is the oolo tournament which will attract more teams competing for various Cups namely; Governor’s Cup, Sultan’s Cup, Emir of Argungu’s Cup, Shehu Kangiwa’s Cup, King Appolus Chu’s Cup, and Abubakar Dangiwa Umar’s Cup.

The Local Organizing Committee of Argungu Polo Tournament and Cultural Fete 2021 has assured that the event will further entrench Nigeria in the global tourism map.

