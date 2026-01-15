Argentine midfielder joins Leeds for playing time

Argentine footballer, Facundo Buonanotte, has joined Leeds United on loan from Brighton in a chase for match minutes in the ongoing campaign.

Buonanotte penned the deal to join Leeds till the end of the season following the expiration of an initial loan move to Leicester City, and most recently, Chelsea, where he was surplus to requirement, thus, aiding his move in order to get match minutes and Leicester before returning back to his parent club at the completion of the 2025/26 season.

The 21-year-old attacker made just one Premier League appearance for the Blues since September, featuring last in the side’s 5-1 win over Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup third round. His less involvement at SW6 prompted a discussion between Chelsea and Brighton over the possibility of the Leeds move, which was mutually agreed on for the player’s development.

He found the net just once in his eight appearances for Chelsea but had a better 35 appearances and five goals for Leicester.

”Facundo Buonanotte has returned to Brighton and Hove Albion following his loan spell at Chelsea,” a statement by the Blue management to confirm his departure reads in extracts.

”The Argentina international arrived at Stamford Bridge on the final day and made his debut in our 2-2 draw away at Brentford.

”Bounanotte went to make seven further appearances and scored in our Carabao Cup victory over Lincoln City.

”We thank Facundo for his efforts throughout his time at Chelsea and wish him for the future.”