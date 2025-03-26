Argentina books 2026 World Cup spot after beating Brazil 4-1

The Argentine national football team has qualified for next year’s world cup, joining New Zealand and others that have booked their ticket to the tournament after humiliating their bitter rival, Brazil, 4-1.

Argentina, who comprehensively outplayed their opponent without their creative captain, Lionel Messi, extended its lead on the qualification log to 31, creating an eight points gap with the second team, Ecuador.

Brazil, who came into the game on Wednesday with confidence after edging Colombia 2-1 at home, crashed back to earth against the world champions after being unable to withstand their opponent pressure.

The Brazilians defeat started a close-range strike by the Athletico Madrid forward, Julián Alvarez, four minutes after the game kicked off.

Alvarez took a through pass from Thiago Almada in his stride and evaded two defenders before beating the advancing goalkeeper Bento with a gentle touch to his right.

A 0-0 draw between Uruguay and Bolivia earlier on Tuesday had sealed Argentina’s spot at the 2026 World Cup as they became the first South American team to qualify for the tournament in North America.

Even without the injured Lautaro Martínez, Argentina were streets ahead of their rivals and they did not have to wait long to extend their lead.

Enzo Fernández made it 2-0 with a strike from inside the box in the 12th minute but Brazil pulled one back when a mistake by Argentina defender Cristian Romero gifted Matheus Cunha a goal in the 26th minute.

But Argentina restored their two-goal lead through Alexis Mac Allister in the 37th minute, firing home from a Fernández cross.

Argentina, who have not lost to Brazil in six years, wasted several chances to extend their lead before substitute Giuliano Simeone wrapped up the scoring in the 71st minute, handing Brazil their heaviest defeat in a World Cup qualifier.

Responding to newsmen questions, Alvarez said: “We humbly did our job and played a great game. We gave them a show. It was a historic result, winning by 4-1, and that makes us really proud, I’m so happy for the fans, for helping the team and to see how we played an impressive game at home. It’s great to know that we are qualified for the World Cup.”