Arewa forum laments against insecurity, others in north

One of most prominent groups in northern Nigeria, the Arewa Consultative Forum, has lamented Boko Haram’s serial killings across the northern region, particularly the recent beheading of over 40 farmers of Zabarmari community in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State.

The continuous killing, the group argued, had eroded legacies that could serve as reference for future generations in the northern region.

The Forum’s Chairman and former Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh, who described the security situation in northern Nigeria as depressing, noted that elites in the region now have nothing to leave behind as legacies.

Addressing the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, when he led ACF delegation to Maiduguri yesterday, to empathize over the farmers’ killing, Audu said that the ACF would be focusing on some developmental efforts in small scale agro-industries across the entire region to reverse the eroding legacies.

He further described the attack on innocent farmers earning their legitimate means of livelihood around Zabarmari as barbaric and inhumane.

“We are depressed, very depressed. And anyone of us, of our age who was not depressed he was not well born. Because we have nothing to leave behind for our children, and violence will not sustain us. The tragedy of the North today is that, the only industry left is politics, and politics alone has never grown any society.

“We have to re-grow Borno State, we have to re-grow the north, we have to re-grow Nigeria. We have no industries, agriculture has declined and our own children have turned to violence as a means of livelihood.

“Your Excellency, in ACF we have decided that we will not talk too much politics, we decided to focus on something else, we are going to start a program of developing small scale agro-industries across the north,” Ogbeh said.