Aregbesola woos aggrieve APC, PDP members ahead 2026 Osun guber poll

Ahead of the Osun gubernatorial election, former minister, Raid Aregbesola, has intensified grassroots mobilization to get aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the Omoluabi train in the state.

Aregbesola said that he and other members of the Omoluabi group were resolute to further entrench the progressives ideology across Osun.

He stated this on Sunday during a meeting of the group held in Ilesa, to boost the members morale towards expanding the group.

Aregbesola said: “During the meeting, I reiterated the need for continuous galvanisation of grassroots politicians into the fold, with a view to solidifying the existing structure ahead of the 2026 governorship election.

“I am more than happy that the members have remained steadfast and resilient in our mission to further entrench the progressive ideology in our dear state. I am proud of them.

“We are resolute in our aspiration to move Osun forward. The dream is big and we are more than convinced that God is with us. Our belief that we will triumph at the end is so strong.

“We also stand united, as we continue to preach our core values of integrity, courage, character and competence. Our journey to the promised land is non-negotiable”.