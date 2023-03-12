Aregbesola wakes up APC supporters in Alimoso ahead governorship election

As part of measures to ensure that the All Progressives Congress (APC) retains its firm grip on Lagos, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has returned to the state to mobilize his supporters towards embarking on a door-to-door campaign for the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s re-election bid.

Aregbesola, who has started engaging critical stakeholders and electorates in Alimosho federal constituency, urged his supporters to work to ensure that Sanwo-Olu edges out other candidates vying for the Lagos governor’s seat on March 18, 2023.

The minister, who had been out of the country and could not participate in the 2023 presidential election, engaged his supporters on Sunday and appealed that they roll up their sleeves and ensure that APC wins the upcoming poll in the state. The minister, who had been out of the country and could not participate in the 2023 presidential election, engaged his supporters on Sunday and appealed that they roll up their sleeves and ensure that APC wins the upcoming poll in the state.

He particularly charged the electorates to work for the victory of Governor Sanwo-Olu, saying the governor has performed commendably well in all sectors and sections to earn reelection.

Arégbésolá, a former Governor of Osun State, and former Commissioner for Works in Lagos state, was one of the key leaders of the APC in Alimosho and nationally.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

