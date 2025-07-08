Aregbesola, Rhodes-Vivour wooing new members from Lagos APC, PDP, LP

Determined to challenge the All Progressive Congress (APC) during the 2027 presidential and gubernatorial elections in Lagos State, the national secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rauf Aregbesola, and the Labour Party (LP) former governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, have started wooing members of the APC and LP to abandon the parties for the coalition, ADC.

The move by both personalities was to ensure they garner more grassroots mobilisers to join the coalition pushing to unseat President Bola Tinubu and ensure Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s successor is not an APC member during the 2027 general elections.

Even though Rhodes-Vivour is yet to leave the LP officially, sources within the LP disclosed that he will defect in a couple of weeks to ADC, considering that many Obidients were being compelled to leave the Labour Party.

Sources close to both individuals disclosed to The Guild that they plan to work closely and mobilise their supporters from the APC and LP for ADC, to end the 28-year dominance of the APC in 2027.

Aregbesola and the LP’s former gubernatorial candidate during the 2023 election were said to have put the plan in motion after a closed-door meeting that lasted for several minutes, which they claimed was held in Ikeja Government Residential Area (GRA), the home of the former Minister of Interior.

Rhodes-Vivour confirmed the meeting on Tuesday after releasing pictures from the meeting with Aregbesola, who was a founding member of the APC and commissioner in Lagos under Tinubu’s administration.

In the message accompanying the picture released through his official social media handle after the meeting, Rhodes-Vivour described their engagement as one designed to achieve a mission in Lagos.

He said: “Had a great meeting earlier today with Engr Rauf Aregbesola. The mission is clear, and the commitment is unwavering. More importantly, we shook hands. A new Nigeria and a Lagos that works for everyone is possible”.

The meeting came barely four days after the Osun state former governor received a rousing welcome at the Lagos airport, Ikeja, returning from Abuja, where he was appointed the ADC national secretary following the unveiling ceremony of the coalition against the ruling party, APC.

On his arrival at the airport, the former minister was spotted among a cheering crowd of loyalists, many of whom wore bright orange caps as a symbol of solidarity and renewed political fervour.

Speaking on his new role, Aregbesola drew inspiration from South Africa’s African National Congress, describing it as a party with vision and integrity — qualities he says are lacking in most Nigerian parties.

“The ANC is not perfect, but it stands for something. It was forged in resistance, sharpened by vision, and led by men and women who believe in justice, dignity, equality, inclusivity of all interests, and true freedom. It has character. It has a soul,” he said.

“Sadly, in Nigeria today, we cannot say the same about many of our political parties. Our political landscape is plagued by parties that lack ideological depth. They are empty shells emerging and splitting, not over policy or principle, but over power and personality,” he added.