Aregbesola advises Oyetola on state priority, citizens welfare

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has advised the Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, to prioritize the state and his citizens welfare as the wheel of his first term administration roll into its third year.

The advise, he explained, had become imperative to ensure the citizens who trust the incumbent with their mandate get dividends of democracy and feel a sense of belonging in the progressive governance being nurtured in the state.

Aregbesola, who was the immediate past governor of the state, admitted that though he had followed the trajectory of his successor and his achievements were remarkable, noted that more needed to be done as the Oyetola-led administration would step on the pedal of another 365 days in office.

Through a congratulatory letter written to the governor on occasion of his second year anniversary, the Minister maintained that it was important for Oyetola to remain focused and brace up himself for the challenges ahead in terms of increase demands for good governance and dividends of democracy from the electorates.

According to him, the people must be given a pride of place in the administration as such would strengthened their resolve to stick with the progressive governance come rain or sunshine.

“I write to congratulate you on the second anniversary of your administration. I look back with pride and nostalgia the hard-fought battle of your election and the continuation of progressive administration in the state of Osun.

“There have been challenges along the line – the inclement national financial weather, the Covid-19 pandemic and others not so significant. But you have weathered the storm admirably and steadied the ship of the state.

“The challenges will no doubt present a new format as you step into the third year. These are heightened political participation, pressure to deliver more dividends of democracy and increased demands from the political system. I have no doubt that you will cope nicely.

“Please, continue to make the welfare of the people your biggest concern. They are the reason of state. Without them there will be no government or any political office to occupy. Once again, congratulations, as I wish you resounding success in office and every aspect of life,” the letter read.