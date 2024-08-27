Apple to launch iPhone 16, other devices in Sept.

In sustenance of its over a decade tradition, the management of Apple has disclosed that new versions of its global mobile phone brand, Iphone, will be unveiled on September 9th, 2024 in the United State of America (USA).

The firm said that the new brands, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, will be unveiled in Cupertino, a city in Santa Clara County, California.

Unlike previous brands, the mobile phone manufacturer will be releasing an Iphone 16 version packed with AI smarts which takes over the entire screen with a glowing effect in iOS 18.

Along with the iPhone 16 line-up, Apple will also be unveiling two new airpods and a dramatic new Apple Watch Series 10.

The firm made the disclosure on Tuesday further affirmed its earlier stance that the software on its brands will differ from iOS 17 which was in use on previous brands.

As gathered, the big change to the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus is expected to be a switch to a vertically aligned camera system on the back.

Sources disclosed that the firm would be keeping to its tradition of allowing customers to pre-order the new phones on the Friday after its launch.

As for the previous editions, the mobile phone producer is expected to release the new brand for general sale a week after.

Another source added: “So, we are expecting Apple to set pre-orders for the iPhone 16 live on Friday 13 September this year and put them on general sale on Friday 20 September”.

While there aren’t any leaks about the iPhone 16’s potential price tag, there is speculation that the price may go up.