Report on Interest
under logo

Osun indigenes want Majek Fashek immortalise

The Guild

JUST IN: Tinubu returns to Lagos after 2023 southwest…

The Guild

Family, friends lay Sadiq Daba remains to rest amid eulogies

The Guild
play youtube,
play youtube,
xvideos,
porn,
porn,
xnxx,
sex việt,
Phim sex,
mp3 download,
Brasil,
mbbg,
Super Mario Bros Number,
American porn,
19 aninhos eima bunda,
Jav hd,
xxxx,
American porn,
naked women,
Free brazzer,
xtube,
buceta,
Cso Criminal Search Bc,
Where Was Converse Founded,
jav Sex,
phim xnxx,
play youtube
play youtube
xvideos
xnxx
xhamster
xvideos
xvideos
xnxx
xxx
sex việt
Phim sex
tiktok download
Brasil
Download Mp3
xtube
porn
phim xnxx
jav
free brezzers video
sex
jav Sex
jav hay
hentai
porn free
free brazzer
pornxnx
American porn
Porn vido vn
phim xnxx
porn videos
Salary Youtuber
download tiktok
Anime xxx
Chinese Sex
Vintage Samsonite Suitcase
tru kait
New Jan 6th Footage
free brazzer
American porn
Panthers Georgia
mp3play
heo69
save tiktok
mc mirella pelada
Politics

Appeal Court upholds Sanwo-Olu’s victory, dismisses PDP’s suit

By News Desk

By The Guild

The appeal court sitting in Lagos has upheld the the judgment delivered by the tribunal on the 2023 governorship in Lagos, confirming the return of Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Obafemi Hamzat as the Governor and Deputy Governor of the state.

It three-man panel unanimously ruled that the judgement delivered by the tribunal was appropriate after dismissing the suit brought before it by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Olajide Adeniran, popularly called Jandor.

In judgement delivered on Wednesday, the judges, Justice Yargata Nimpa, Justice Samuel Bola and Justice Paul Bassey, ruled that the suit brought before it by Jandor and PDP lack merits that could make the court upturn decision earlier made by the tribunal.

MORE DETAILS SOON

The Guild 10328 posts 3 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

%d bloggers like this: