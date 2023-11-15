Appeal Court upholds Sanwo-Olu’s victory, dismisses PDP’s suit

The appeal court sitting in Lagos has upheld the the judgment delivered by the tribunal on the 2023 governorship in Lagos, confirming the return of Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Obafemi Hamzat as the Governor and Deputy Governor of the state.

It three-man panel unanimously ruled that the judgement delivered by the tribunal was appropriate after dismissing the suit brought before it by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Olajide Adeniran, popularly called Jandor.

In judgement delivered on Wednesday, the judges, Justice Yargata Nimpa, Justice Samuel Bola and Justice Paul Bassey, ruled that the suit brought before it by Jandor and PDP lack merits that could make the court upturn decision earlier made by the tribunal.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

