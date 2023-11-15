Appeal Court upholds Sanwo-Olu’s victory, dismisses PDP, LP suits

The appeal court sitting in Lagos has upheld the the judgment delivered by the tribunal on the 2023 governorship in Lagos, confirming the return of Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Obafemi Hamzat as the Governor and Deputy Governor of the state.

It three-man panel unanimously ruled that the judgement delivered by the tribunal was appropriate after dismissing the suit brought before it by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Olajide Adeniran, popularly called Jandor, as well as the Labour Party (LP) and its flagbearer, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

In judgement delivered on Wednesday, the judges, Justice Yargata Nimpa, Justice Samuel Bola and Justice Paul Bassey, ruled that the suit brought before it by the opposition parties and their candidates lack merits that could make the court upturn decision earlier made by the tribunal.

Commending the judgement, Sanwo-Olu stated that the ruling would assist him to continue with the giant strides embarked upon by his administration with the aim to leave a great legacy for the people of Lagos State.

in a statement he signed and issued after the judgement, the governor, while disclosing that he accepted the Court of Appeal verdict with a sense of responsibility, urged the opposition to discontinue their legal battle and join his administration in delivering dividend of democracy to Lagosians.

He said: “With a sense of humility, I welcome the decision of the Court of Appeal, which ruled today in our favour, thereby validating the position of Lagosians who freely cast their ballots to return my deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and I as Governor and Deputy Governor of our dear State. We do not take it for granted.

“Today’s judicial pronouncements, like those of the Lagos State Elections Petition Tribunal, have buoyed my confidence in our country’s judicial system. The Court examined all the issues and did justice to them, without leaving anyone in doubt as to who was the rightful winner of the election.

“Our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) will continue to maintain its firm belief in the judicial process. My deputy and I have satisfied all the constitutional requirements and are now more focused on delivering the democratic dividends to our people.

“With deep gratitude to the Almighty God, I humbly accept today’s Appeal Court verdict, with a sense of responsibility and a desire to continue with the giant strides of our administration to leave a great legacy for our people.”

While recommitting himself to the Greater Lagos Agenda, said “The judicial victory has further strengthened my resolve to impact the lives of Lagos residents positively, regardless of their political persuasion, in line with our THEMES+ development agenda.

“We urge our opponents to embrace the olive branch and join our sure march to the Greater Lagos that keeps rising by the day. May God bless Lagos State and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

