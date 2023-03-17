Appeal Court turns down Abba Kyari’s associate bail request

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has dismissed a bail application brought before it by an associate of the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari,

Delivering Judgement, a three-man panel held that Kyari’s associate, Sunday Ubua, could not be allowed to return home

Ubua’s appeal lacks merit.

In the lead judgement, Justice Stephen Adah held that the appellant placed no new materials before the court to warrant it departing from the earlier decision on the issue by Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Justice Adah also affirmed the ruling by Justice Nwite, which on March 28, 2022, rejected Ubua’s application for bail on the grounds that the prosecution placed sufficient materials before the court to warrant its rejection of the bail application.

Ubua, who is an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), is standing trial with Abba Kyari and three other former members of the Intelligence Response Team IRT, of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on charges relating to unlawful dealing in drugs and attempting to tamper with evidence.

They are being prosecuted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

