Appeal Court sets Kanu free

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory has ruled that detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, should be released and allowed to return home.

It also discharged and acquitted the embattled leader of the proscribed group from all allegations raised against him by the central government after his repatriation into the country.

In the ruling, the court declared that processes that led to his return from Kenya to Nigeria were illegal as well as unlawful, and quashed the entire terrorism charges brought against him by the Federal Government.

The court discharged and acquitted the IPOB leader on Thursday after listening to his appeal filed which was dated April 29 and marked CA/ABJ/CR/625/2022.

The Appellate Court held that the Federal Government breached all local and international laws in the forceful rendition of Kanu to Nigeria thereby making the terrorism charges against him incompetent and unlawful.

The Appeal Court in a judgment by Justice Oludotun Adebola voided and set aside the charges by the Federal Government against Kanu.

Adebola held that failure of the Nigerian government to follow due process by way of Extradition was fatal to the charges against Kanu.

The Appeal Court further held that the failure of the Federal Government to disclose where and when the alleged offenses were committed was also fatal to the terrorism charges and made them liable to dismissal.

It would be recalled that Kanu was first arraigned on December 23, 2015, and was later granted bail on April 25, 2017.

Reacting to the judgment, Kanu’s lawyer and human rights activist, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, described it as a victory for all IPOB particularly the leader.

In a terse statement on his official social media handle, he said: “Appeal allowed, Oyendu Mazi Nnamdi KANU, discharged and acquitted. We have won!,”

