Appeal court sacks Nasarawa speaker, declares PDP candidate winner

The Appeal Court sitting in Abuja has sacked the Nasarawa State House of Assembly Speaker, Ibrahim Abdullahi, and declared Ibrahim Sa’ad of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the authentic winner of the March 18, 2023 election in the state.

The three man panel set aside the judgement earlier delivered by the tribunal and declared that Sa’ad truly won the exercise conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In the judgement delivered on Tuesday, the appellate court ruled in favour of the appellant who in his suit express his dissatisfaction with the judgement earlier delivered by the tribunal.

The petitioner had told the tribunal that there was over-voting and that the election was not in compliance with the Electoral Act.

But the three-member tribunal panel led by Justice Francisca Isong Nnang upheld the victory of the speaker, saying the petitioners failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt the allegations of overvote as well as non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

