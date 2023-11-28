Report on Interest
under logo

Group cautions NLC, TUC against Oct. 3rd strike

The Guild

Nigerian troop kills one bandit, rescue three victims in…

The Guild

Kwankwaso loses political ally to Tinubu, APC in Kano

The Guild
play youtube,
play youtube,
xvideos,
porn,
porn,
xnxx,
sex việt,
Phim sex,
mp3 download,
Brasil,
mbbg,
Super Mario Bros Number,
American porn,
19 aninhos eima bunda,
Jav hd,
xxxx,
American porn,
naked women,
Free brazzer,
xtube,
buceta,
Cso Criminal Search Bc,
Where Was Converse Founded,
jav Sex,
phim xnxx,
play youtube
play youtube
xvideos
xnxx
xhamster
xvideos
xvideos
xnxx
xxx
sex việt
Phim sex
tiktok download
Brasil
Download Mp3
xtube
porn
phim xnxx
jav
free brezzers video
sex
jav Sex
jav hay
hentai
porn free
free brazzer
pornxnx
American porn
Porn vido vn
phim xnxx
porn videos
Salary Youtuber
download tiktok
Anime xxx
Chinese Sex
Vintage Samsonite Suitcase
tru kait
New Jan 6th Footage
free brazzer
American porn
Panthers Georgia
mp3play
heo69
save tiktok
mc mirella pelada
Politics

Appeal court sacks Nasarawa speaker, declares PDP candidate winner

By The Guild

The Appeal Court sitting in Abuja has sacked the Nasarawa State House of Assembly Speaker, Ibrahim Abdullahi, and declared Ibrahim Sa’ad of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the authentic winner of the March 18, 2023 election in the state.

The three man panel set aside the judgement earlier delivered by the tribunal and declared that Sa’ad truly won the exercise conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In the judgement delivered on Tuesday, the appellate court ruled in favour of the appellant who in his suit express his dissatisfaction with the judgement earlier delivered by the tribunal.

The petitioner had told the tribunal that there was over-voting and that the election was not in compliance with the Electoral Act.

But the three-member tribunal panel led by Justice Francisca Isong Nnang upheld the victory of the speaker, saying the petitioners failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt the allegations of overvote as well as non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

The Guild 10441 posts 3 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

%d bloggers like this: