Appeal Court removes Plateau governor, declares APC candidate 2023 poll winner

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has sacked the governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang and declared candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Goshwe, winner of the poll.

The appellate court ruled that Mutfwang was not validly sponsored by his party, PDP to contest the March 18 governorship election in the state, saying based on this, je is not the validly elected governor of the state.

In its judgment on Sunday, the set aside the judgement of the tribunal which affirmed Mutfwang, who contested the poll on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as winner after he polled 525,299 votes while Goshwe had 481,370 vote during the March 18 governorship election in the state.

The three-member panel of the Court of Appeal led by Justice Elfrieda Williams-Dawodu, citing Section 177 of the Constitution, held that the party violated a court order directing it to conduct a valid congress in the 17 local government areas of that state.

She said there was no evidence that the PDP complied with a subsisting High Court order which had directed it to conduct a valid party congress prior to its sponsorship of the governorship and other candidates.

The court held that the issue of qualification is both a pre-election and a post-election matter contrary to the position of the tribunal which held that the appellant lacked the locus to contest the validity of the respondent.

The court also noted that under Section 134 of the Electoral Act, it is the sole right of a political party to sponsor its candidate having met the requirements to do so.

She then ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to retrieve the Certificate of Return issued to the governor and issue a fresh certificate to Goshwe.

The judgement was delivered after Goshwe, who was dissatisfied with the tribunal judgement, challenged Mutfwang’s victory at the appeal court, claiming that the governor was not validly nominated and sponsored by his party.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

