Appeal Court removes Bauchi speaker, orders rerun

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has sacked the Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Suleiman, and ordered a rerun in 10 polling units within Ningi Central Constituency.

It ruled that the election that produced Suleiman in his constituency was filled with irregularities and could not be allowed to stand.

In a judgment delivered on Friday, the lead justice, meanwhile, warned the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct its affairs in accordance with the law to avoid plunging the country into crisis.

Delivering judgment in the Ningi Central Constituency appeal, said INEC’s conduct of the 2023 general elections was not as an unbiased umpire.

Responding to the judgment, the Speaker, who urged his supporters and all people of the Constituency to remain calm, said that ruling was unfavourable, but would accept it in good fate.

While describing the judgement as minor and temporary political setback which is not new in his political career, the Speaker said that he is ever ready for the rerun election to add to the almost two thousand votes margin he gave his opponent.

Suleiman states that the support and solidarity he has been enjoying in Ningi remain intact and no amount of effort to pull him down will succeed, adds that conducting a rerun in ten polling units that are his stronghold is just like a walkover, wondering why his opponents insisted on extending their pain of election defeat.

In a statement released by his Spokesperson, Abdul Ahmad Burra, he said that with the unprecedented infrastructural development initiated by Governor Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad in Ningi Local Government Area, PDP remains unbeatable in Ningi.

The Speaker further said that he will not relent in his effort to bring dividends of democracy to the people of Ningi Central Constituency not matter how some elements keep trying to pull him down.

