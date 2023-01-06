Appeal Court reinstates Lawal-Dare as Zamfara PDP governorship candidate

The Court of Appeal sitting in Sokoto Division has affirmed Dauda Lawal-Dare as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for the 2023 general elections in Zamfara State

Before delivering judgement, the appellate court set aside the judgment of the Federal High Court sitting in Gusau, the Zamfara state capital, which had earlier disqualified the party’s candidate.

In the judgement delivered on Friday, the court identified Lawal-Dare as the winner of the gubernatorial primary and the authentic candidate for the upcoming poll.

According to the three-man panel of the appeal court, the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) should accept Lawal-Dare as the elected governorship candidate of the PDP in Zamfara.

The panel said it was inconceivable for the federal high court judge to refuse to accept the INEC report of the primaries despite being a public document and published on the commission’s website.

The panel also added that the appellant was not properly joined by the plaintiffs, just as it held that the federal high court was wrong to have granted a relief not sought by the plaintiff, adding that “the court is not Father Christmas”.

Earlier, Lawal-Dare was declared the winner of the primary after he polled 431 votes to defeat Ibrahim Shehu, who came second with five votes, and Wadatau Madawaki, who placed third with three votes.

Barely a month after, Madawaki, Shehu, and Aliyu Muhammad, another candidate, who were unsatisfied with the poll outcome, filed a suit challenging the legality of the primary.

They requested that the exercise be annulled due to alleged anomalies, contradictions, fraud, and violation of the electoral act and the party’s constitution, among other issues.

At the federal high court in Gusau, their requests were granted with the judge nullifying the election and ordering a rerun before the approved duration for post-primary matters.

During the rerun, Lawal polled 422 votes to beat his two opponents, Ibrahim Shehu and Hafiz Nahuche, who scored one vote each.

Dissatisfied, Shehu and other aspirants again approached the court, noting that PDP violated electoral guidelines, forcing the court to nullify the rerun and barred the party from fielding any candidate for the 2023 governorship election.

Consequently, the PDP approached the appeal court to seek redress and the court granted the party all its requests before it.

