Appeal Court orders new hearing on Kano emirates dispute

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has instructed a new hearing in the ongoing legal case concerning the Kano Emirate and Alhaji Nasir Ado Bayero.

Justice Mohammed Mustapha, who authored the lead judgment, noted that Bayero was deprived of the opportunity to defend himself as he was not properly notified of the hearing.

During the hearing on Friday, the court determined that Bayero had been denied a fair trial due to the mishandling of proceedings by the Kano High Court.

Justice Mustapha emphasized that all courts must provide fair opportunities for all parties to present their cases, and the handling of Bayero’s case was a clear violation of this principle.

The Appellate Court ruled that Bayero should have received a hearing notice to allow him to voice his concerns before a judgment was passed.

As a result, the court remanded the case to the Chief Judge of the Kano State High Court, directing it to be reassigned to a new judge for a timely resolution.

No costs were awarded against the respondents in Bayero’s appeal.