Appeal Court lifts order granting councils sole right to conduct marriages

The Court of Appeal in Lagos has upturned a judgement earlier granting Local Governments exclusive rights to conduct statutory marriages through its registry across Nigeria.

It ruled that both local governments and the Federal Marriage registries can hold marriages and issue certificates to couples.

The court ruled on the judgement obtained by four local governments – Eti-Osa (Lagos), Gor (Edo State), Owerri Municipal (Imo State) and Port-Harcourt (Rivers State) at the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, after dragging the Minister of Interior and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice before the court seeking to have the exclusive right to administer marriages.

Dissatisfied with Osiagor’s decision, the Attorney General and the Interior Minister filed their separate appeals on the matter.

The AGF, represented by Tijjani Gazali, urged the Court of Appeal to hold that the trial court was wrong to have conferred exclusive rights to the local governments to conduct marriages and issue certificates to couples.

On Wednesday, the appeal was discovered to have delivered judgement on the suit earlier, ruling that neither the local councils nor the federal government have the exclusive right to conduct statutory marriages.

The three-member panel of the Court of Appeal, Lagos, was led by Olukayode Bada.

In the lead decision, Abubakar Umar, citing a 2002 judgement of the Federal High Court on a similar dispute, said, “It is my considered view that the pronouncement of the court … in 2002 … does not confer either” the local governments or the Interior Minister “with the exclusive rights to conduct, celebrate or contract marriages.”

Umar added that “any allusion to exclusive rights to conduct marriages” by the parties “is not only inconsistent with the decision of” the Federal High Court in 2002 “but at variance with the extant provision of the Marriage Act and the subsidiary legislations…”

The appellate court agreed with the trial court that the “celebration and contraction of marriages in local government councils are valid.”

“The lower court was in manifest error when it granted an injunction restraining the 5th respondent (Interior Minister) from further contracting, celebrating, issuing marriage certificates or registering marriages within local government areas,” the Appeal Court said.

The judge cautioned against arrogating to themselves the “exclusive powers to conduct, celebrate and register statutory marriages.”

The appellate court further refused the local governments’ request to order the Interior Minister to return all marriage fees received from couples since 2002.

The Justice noted that the suit instituted by the local governments did not constitute an abuse of the court process as earlier argued by the AGF in his briefs.

The appeal court judgements came barely two years after Justice Daniel Osiagork restrained the Minister of Interior who operates the Federal Marriage Registries “from further contracting marriages under the Marriage Act … Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.”

