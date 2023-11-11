Report on Interest
Politics

Appeal Court fixes Wednesday for Nasarawa Gov’s appeal against sack

By The Guild

By The Guild

The Appeal Court sitting in Abuja has fixed Wednesday, November 15th, for the hearing on the appeal filed by the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, challenging his sack by the tribunal in the state.

The Tribunal had on October 2nd nullified Sule’s victory declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), ruling that David Ombugadu of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won the exercise.

This was contained in the notice of hearing issued to the parties in the case by Nasiru Alhassan, Electronic Desk Officer of the court on Saturday.

According to the notice, hearing in the case against the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal (GEPT) will commence by 9:00am at the Court of Appeal.

During the hearing, Sule would be asking that the higher court set aside the judgement delivered by GEPT and upheld the declaration made by INEC after the voting exercise earlier in the year.

It would be recalled that the governor approached the court after he announced his dissatisfaction with the judgement delivered by the tribunal on the election held in the state.,

Sule filed an appeal urging the Appellate Court to set aside the decision of the lower court and affirm his election victory as declared by the INEC.

