Politics

Appeal court dismisses suit on Obi’s disqualification ahead 2023 election

By News Desk

By The Guild

As the 2023 election draws near, the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has dismissed a suit by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) seeking to disqualify Peter Obi as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

The appellate court also awarded a cost of N200,000 against APM, in favour of the Labour Party and Peter Obi who were the 2nd and 3rd respondents in the suit.

Delivering Judgement, the President of the Court, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensan dismissed the appeal on the grounds that the appeal lacked merit and APM lacked the legal right to initiate the suit.

Obi is in the race alongside top contenders like Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

With less than three weeks to the February 25 presidential election, the northern region has become the toast of presidential candidates as contestants jostling for Aso Rock’s top job continue to flock to the North-West, North-East and North-Central geopolitical zones which make up the northern region for bloc votes which runs into tens of millions.

Like others, Obi, a former governor of Anambra State in southern Nigeria, alongside his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, who is from Kaduna in the north, have also taken their campaigns to the region.

