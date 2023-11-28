Appeal Court dismisses APC, Accord Party suit against Rivers gov’s victory

The Appeal Court sitting in Lagos has dismissed the petition filed by the governorship candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Patrick Tonye-Cole, and the Accord Party against the Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The tribunal dismissed the petition brought before it on the ground that the APC that sponsored Cole had withdrawn the petition against Fubara’s victory.

Meanwhile, for the Accord Party, the appellate court dismissed the suit filed before the judges for lacking in merit.

The APC candidate, who was present in the courtroom, on Tuesday, wanted the court to direct INEC to declare him winner of the March 18 governorship election in Rivers.

The Rivers State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal had in October dismissed the petition of Cole challenging the election of Fubara as the governor of the state.

Not satisfied with the Tribunal’s victory, the APC candidate approached the appellate court. However, the court on Tuesday affirmed the Tribunal ruling which earlier upheld Fubara’s electoral victory in October.

