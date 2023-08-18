Appeal court dismisses Adeyemi’s suit against Kogi APC guber candidate

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has dismissed an appeal brought before it by a former lawmaker, Smart Adeyemi, seeking to nullify the primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State which produced Usman Ododo as the party’s flagbearer for the November 11 governorship election in the state.

It held that Adeyemi’s argument through his counsel, Adekunle Otitoju was completely bereft of merit and was thrown out.

In a unanimous judgement of a three-man panel delivered on Friday, the court ruled that Adeyemi who recently represented Kogi West Senatorial District, was unable to establish all grievous criminal allegations made against the conduct of the primary election by APC and its leaders.

Justice Mohammed Shuaib, who delivered the lead judgement, resolved all three issues in dispute against Adeyemi.

Shuaib said the allegations of manipulations and falsifications of the primary election results made by Adeyemi, being criminal in nature, ought to have been proved beyond a reasonable doubt as required by law.

He also dismissed another allegation by the appellant that he was denied a fair hearing by the Appeal Committee of the APC based on his petition against the alleged unlawful conduct of the primary election.

The judge added that the issue of denial of a fair hearing was not raised in his originating summons at the Federal High Court, and could therefore not be raised as a fresh issue at the Court of Appeal.

In the absence of cogent and verifiable evidence on the part of Adeyemi, the Court of Appeal held that his allegations remained mere assertions that could not enjoy any probative value.

Justice Shuaib proceeded to dismiss the appeal for want of merit.

The Court of Appeal upheld the judgement of Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja delivered on July 12, which held that Adeyemi did not prove his allegations that Ododo was not lawfully nominated by the APC.

