Appeal Court declares NNPP candidate Kano Rep. seat

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and it’s candidate, Mukhtar Yarima, has reclaimed Tarauni Federal Constituency seat at the Court of Appeal, setting aside the tribunal judgement that declared Hafizu Kawu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The National and State Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal in Kano had sacked Yarima, over certificate forgery and handed the seat to Hafizu Kawu.

The three-man panel led by Justice I.P. Chima on Saturday declared Yerima ineligible for presenting a forged copy of his primary school certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

But the appellate court disagreed with the tribunal, saying the tribunal had failed to establish a case of forgery against the NNPP candidate and that the removal cannot stand.

Yerima had denied submitting forged documents to INEC for election, saying the discrepancies in his credentials were due to a change of name, which was made legally, adding that the name change was done long before the 2023 general elections.

Earlier during judgement declared by the tribunal, the court nullified the victory of Yerima over certificate forgery after he was declared winner of the 25th February 2023 general election INEC.

The APC candidate and former member of the House of Representatives, Kawu petitioned the tribunal, challenging the legitimacy of Yerima’s victory on the basis of a fake certificate.

The court also directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return issued to the NNPP candidate.

