Report on Interest
under logo

To Save LAWMA

The Guild

Internet fraud: 25 LAUTECH students in EFCC’s net

The Guild

FG, Sunday Igboho signal roundtable discussion

The Guild
PoliticsTop Story

Appeal Court clears Tinubu for 2023 presidential election

By News Desk

By The Guild

A Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has dismissed a suit brought before it by an integrity group seeking to nullify the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu’s nomination by the party as his standard-bearer for next Saturday election.

The group, linked with a former Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, argued before the Appellate court that the Lagos State former governor, Tinubu, was not qualified to represent the party during the poll.

MORE DETAILS SOON

The Guild 8449 posts 12 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

%d bloggers like this: