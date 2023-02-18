Appeal Court clears Tinubu for 2023 presidential election

A Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has dismissed a suit brought before it by an integrity group seeking to nullify the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu’s nomination by the party as his standard-bearer for next Saturday election.

The group, linked with a former Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, argued before the Appellate court that the Lagos State former governor, Tinubu, was not qualified to represent the party during the poll.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

