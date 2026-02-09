Appeal Court affirms Natasha’s suspension, dismisses N5M contempt fine

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has upheld the legality of Senator Natasha Akpoti‑Uduaghan’s suspension by the Senate and set aside the N5 million contempt fine previously imposed on her.

The appellate court ruled that the Senate acted within its constitutional powers, while faulting the lower court’s contempt judgment against the lawmaker.

In a unanimous decision, a three‑member panel held that Senator Akpoti‑Uduaghan’s parliamentary privilege and constitutional rights were not violated by her suspension, which arose from allegations of misconduct during plenary proceedings.

The court also nullified the contempt ruling and the accompanying N5 million fine issued by the Federal High Court in Abuja over a satirical social media post targeting Senate President Godswill Akpabio, finding that the lower court erred in law.

Delivering the lead judgment, Justice A. B. Muhammed noted that the Senate President acted within the Rules by denying Akpoti-Uduaghan the opportunity to speak during plenary on February 20, 2025, as she was not seated in her officially allocated seat.

The court emphasized that under Senate Rules, the Senate President has the power to reallocate seats to lawmakers, and that members are only permitted to speak from their designated positions.

Reacting to the verdict, Senior Advocate Roland Otaru, counsel to Senator Akpoti‑Uduaghan, said, “This judgment shows the importance of procedural fairness and respect for constitutional boundaries in disciplinary disputes involving lawmakers.”

Senate spokesperson Senator Yemi Adaramodu added that the Senate “remains committed to upholding its internal disciplinary mechanisms while respecting judicial pronouncements.”