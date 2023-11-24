Appeal Court affirms Abiodun, Oborevwori victories during 2023 poll

The Appeal Court in Lagos has affirmed re-election of Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, and the election of his Delta counterpart, Sheriff Oborevwori, after dismissing appeals against their victory during the March 18, 2023 gubernatorial poll in the states.

While the court dismissed the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ladi Adebutu’s suit against Abiodun, who contested the poll on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform, the Appellate court, meanwhile, threw out the appeal presented before it by standard-bearer for APC, Ovie Omo-Agege, against Oborevwori of the PDP.

Both judgments were delivered on Friday by the court in Lagos after listening to the appeal brought before it by the opposition in the states.

On Adebutu’s appeal against Abiodun’s victory, the court, in a judgment majorly delivered by Justice Joseph Shagbaor Ikyegh, dismissed the appeal filed by the PDP candidate on the ground that they lacked merit.

Meanwhile, the minority judgment delivered by Justice Jane Inyang allowed the appeal and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh election within 90 days.

Reacting to the split judgements, Abiodun, on his official social media handle, welcomed the ruling, noting that he remains committed to the advancement and socio-economic growth of the state.

He said: “Dear citizens and residents of Ogun State, I sincerely wish to convey my deepest appreciation for your unwavering support throughout our journey.

“Today’s triumph at the Court of Appeal not only validates the authenticity of the mandate you bestowed upon us during the last governorship election but also demonstrates the strength of our unity.

“Our administration remains committed to the advancement and socioeconomic growth of the Gateway State.

“Through our Building Our Future Together Agenda and #ISEYA mantra, we will tirelessly strive for the betterment of every individual living and working across this great state, ensuring prosperity for all.”

On Delta poll judgment, which was delivered nearly two months after the Delta State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal upheld Oborevwori’s election, the three-member tribunal headed by Justice C.H. Ahuchaogu dismissed the petition filed by former Deputy President of the Senate, Omo-Agege.

Earlier, the tribunal held that the petition contained unsubstantiated allegations, noting that it was devoid of merit and speculative.

