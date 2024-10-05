APP wins 22 chairmanship seats during Rivers LG poll

The Action Peoples Party (APP) has won 22 chairmanship positions out of 23 contested seats during the Rivers State local government election.

As gathered, the party recorded the victory following withdrawal of the two major political parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) from the exercise over pending court order that mandated that the election mustn’t take place in the state.

The Chief Election Officer of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, Justice Adolphus Enebeli, made this known on Saturday in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

While declaring the results, Enebili said the announcement is suspended in Etche Local Government Area because the results collation is ongoing.

He stated that the results for Etche LGA will be declared alongside that of the 319 councillorship seats at a later date.

However, Justice Enebeli explained that the result of the chairmanship position for Etche Local Government Area was stood down by the commission, in its wisdom, because of its expansive landscape with its 19 wards, which slowed down the collation process.

The results declaration was witnessed by members of Inter-Party Advisory Council from 18 political parties, leaders of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), civil society groups, returning officers, newsmen and other key stakeholders.

Justice Enebeli stated that the polls closed at 3pm, and witnessed a large turnout of voters who defiled the rain, adding that thereafter, the results started trickling in.

He emphasised that the results of Etche Local Government Area chairmanship seat, and the 319 councillorship positions across the State will be announced in due course after the entire collation process has been concluded.

RSIEC Chairman stated that the election was conducted in all 6,866 units in the 319 political wards with 18 out of 19 political parties participating.

The Chairman, who acknowledged the enthusiasm of the electorate who came out in their numbers to vote candidates of their choice peacefully, said that the people deliberately took ownership of the process and collaborated with thd commission snd its Ad-Hoc staff to ensure a seamless exercise.

He ssid, “It is, therefore, heartwarming that I stand before you all today to affirm the smooth, safe, free, fair, credible and transparent, all inclusive, successful, violence-free and most treasured conduct of the 2024 Rivers State Local Government Council election despite all odds.”

Justice Enebeli also commended political parties and Rivers people for their commitment to the election process that went on well smoothly with attested transparency and credibility.

Because it was largely inclusive, Justice Enebeli said it was violence-free, and now reckons as the most treasured Rivers State Local Government Council election despite the odds that were orchestrated to truncate it.

He added, “Polls were closed across the State by 3pm today. Before then, there was large turnout of enthusiastic citizens who came out to exercise their franchise even in the midst of the heavy downpour witnessed this morning.

“Results have been trickling in since the closure of polls, and the good people of Rivers State and residents have spoken through the ballots, and they are in ecstatic expectation of the results of this historic election.”

Justice Enebeli took time to explain the determined efforts made by the commission to ensure a smooth electorial process that built the required confidence in all those who participated in the exercise.

He explained, “After our stakeholder meeting, the parties had primaries, candidates were screened, and subsequently cleared to contest as Chairmen, Vice Chairmen and councillors from the various wards and local government areas of Rivers State.

“The commission embarked on enlightenment and sensitization campaign to educate the citizens on their democratic rights and the importance of exercising their franchise.

“In keeping with extant regulations, the commission displayed the register of voters in all the 6,866 polling units of the State while political parties embarked on campaigns to canvass votes from their supporters.”

Justice Enebeli, however, regretted that while things were progressing smoothly, there was a 10-day protest that gripped the nation, which led to stagnation of social, economic and political activities.

He stressed, “That aside, several legal obstacles and court cases were instituted against the commission by persons and parties in vindication of their democratic rights.

“Despite these obstacles, the commission remained unbowed and ensured that the 5th October date remained as sacrosanct as it is invariable, especially after the Supreme Court judgment of 11th of July, 2024, and the judgment of the Jystice I. P. C. Igwe of Rivers State High Court.

“Therefore, I, Hon Justice Adolphus Enebeli (rtd), in my capacity as the Chairman, Chief Electoral Commissioner of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), and pursuant to the extant provisions of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Law No. 2 of 2018, and all other laws enabling me in that behalf, do hereby make declaration of results for the Chairmanship election into the 23 Local Government Councils of Rivers State.

“After painstaking collation of results at the close of polls by our team of officials regarding the local government council elections conducted this day, the 5th of October, 2024, I declare the following candidates, having scored majority of lawful or valid votes cast in two-thirds of the wards comprising their respective local government areas of Rivers State are hereby returned as elected Chairmen or Chairwomen.”

Justice Enebeli, explained that details or statistics of the respective scores of candidates shall be published on the website of the commission and the media, and made available to the public and all contesters.

He said that the commission, on behalf of the people of Rivers State, salutes the patriotism, resolve, resilience and support of the overwhelming majority of Rivers State people and residents which culminated in the success of the exercise.

Names of the winners for the championship positions so declared included: Vincent Reuben Obu for Abua/Odual; Chibudom Ezu for Ahoada-East; Iyekor Ikporo for Ahoada-West; and Mrs. Tonye Briggs-Oniyide for Akuku-Toru.

Others are: Lazarus Gogote Nteogwuile for Andoni; Dr. Sule Amachree for Asari-Toru; Dame Anengi Barasua for Bonny; Dr. Harry Agiriye for Degema; Chief Brain Gokpa for Eleme; and David Omereji for Emohua.

Also declared as winners are: Monday Dumiye for Gokana; Isreal Abosi for Ikwerre; Martins Nwigbo for Khana; Amb Chijioke Ihunwo for Obio/Akpor; and Prince Isaac Umejuru for Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni.

For Ogu/Bolo, Ishmael Oforibika was declared as winner; with Igwe Achese for Okrika; Promise Reginald for Omuma; Enyiada Cookey-Gam for Opobo/Nkoro; Gift Okere for Oyigbo; Ezebunwo Ichemati for Port Harcourt; and Matthew Nenubari Dike for Tai Local Government Councils.