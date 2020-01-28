Apostle Johnson Suleimon is a fake prophet-Presidency

By News Desk

Outrage trailing murder of the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Rev. Lawan Andimi, continued on Tuesday with the Presidency faulting senior pastor of Omega Fire Ministries (OFM), Apostle Johnson Suleman, over his comment on the issue.

The Presidency described the celebrated clergyman as a fake prophet whose previous predictions on national issues have never come to past.

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, in a statement on his official twitter handle, while reacting to Suleiman’s claim, authenticated his statement with the holy bible, claiming that his description of the clergy were not his words but from the scriptures.

He said: “He claims to be a prophet. He said whoever won 2015 presidential poll would not rule. He said El-Rufai won’t win in Kaduna. Later, he said the man would die within a time. El-Rufai is well and alive. Is that one a prophet? Fake. It’s not me that says so, it’s the Holy Bible”.

Earlier, Suleman said Adesina’s response to CAN demand was an empty defence, saying, I Just saw the empty defence of Femi Adesina and his lashing CAN over the beheading of Rev Indimi.

“Such an insensitive man is a presidential media aide? Certain positions should be given to people who have heads..even if they lack brains, we can manage ‘just head’.”