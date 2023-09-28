APM approaches Supreme Court for Tinubu’s victory nullification

After reviewing the tribunal judgement delivered on the 2023 presidential election, the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) has filed a suit appealing the verdict made by the tribunal that upheld the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) decision to declare that President Bola Tinubu won the poll on February 25th, 2023.

The APM filed the suit before the apex court on a 10 grounds that it believed the tribunal erred and should not have declared Tinubu, who was Lagos State former governor, winner of the exercise, and that his victory be nullified.

In a notice of appeal filed by its new counsel, Chukwuma–Machukwu Ume, the APM is asking the apex court to set aside the judgement of the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) for its numerous errors in law.

It said that sections 131 and 142 (1) of the 1999 Constitution are inextricably linked and neither can be confined as a pre-election matter, as these qualifications are conditions precedent to, for being elected into the office of President.

The appellant’s petition was not one founded solely on nomination, but primarily that Tinubu, who contested the presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), did so without a lawful running mate.

The party added that the withdrawal of Ibrahim Masari and the expiry of the 14 days permissible for changing, withdrawing, or dead candidates under Section 33 of the Electoral Act 2022, made Tinubu’s election and return, invalid.

According to the party, the PEPC abandoned its duty and jurisdiction of hearing and determining APM’s question of whether President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima were “validly elected” to the office of President and Vice President under the Constitution as stipulated by Section 239(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

APM contends that “validly elected” encompasses being qualified to contest the election, adding that a valid election includes the threshold qualifications and disqualification as stipulated in the Constitution.

It said the approach of the court below was to avoid the weighty issue of validly elected through imputing technical elevation pre-election issues.

APM therefore prayed the Supreme Court to allow the appeal and hold that Tinubu was not qualified to contest as the presidential candidate of APC having violated the provisions of Section 142 (1) of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

The party also prayed for a declaration that the return of Tinubu by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as the President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is null, void of no legal effect whatsoever.

That the withdrawal of the 5th respondent (Kabir Masari), as Vice Presidential candidate to Tinubu by the operations of the law amounted to automatic withdrawal and invalidation of the candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC).

APM therefore asked for an order nullifying and voiding all votes scored by APC in the February 25 presidential election and a further order directing INEC to return the second highest score at the election as the winner of the presidential election.

