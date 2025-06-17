APC youths raise concern over Zamfara Gov’s alliance with Tinubu

A sharp political rift is deepening in Zamfara State as youths under the All Progressives Congress (APC) have raised concerns over Governor Lawal’s alliance with President Tinubu.

The APC youths accused Lawal of exploiting President Bola Tinubu’s popularity for selfish gain while allegedly failing to address pressing issues in the state.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the APC Youth Forum, led by its chairman Musa Adams, accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor of engaging in what they described as “calculated political stunts” by cosying up to APC leaders.

They further accused the Governor of attending functions with Tinubu allies while claiming that such moves are an attempt to blur political lines and position himself favourably ahead of the 2027 elections.

“Governor Dauda Lawal has continued to extend invitations to APC figures under the guise of unity, but we see through the insincerity,” Adams said. “These gestures do not reflect genuine collaboration, they are politically motivated acts of opportunism.”

The youth leader alleged that Governor Lawal has sidelined rural communities suffering from banditry and poverty while showing hostility toward APC stalwarts like former governor and current Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle.

“Rather than confront insecurity head-on, the governor appears more invested in political theatrics. We reject any form of alliance with him,” Adams stated.

Despite Lawal’s outreach, the APC youth group asserted that the party remains resilient and deeply rooted in the state.

They pointed out that APC currently controls the majority of Zamfara’s legislative seats, holding two out of three Senate positions and five of the seven seats in the House of Representatives.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will triumph again in 2027, with or without Dauda Lawal’s support,” Adams declared.

The forum also called on the federal government to take a more proactive role in tackling insecurity in Zamfara, stressing that local leadership had failed to deliver meaningful solutions.