APC youths protest against Tinubu’s appointment style

After several weeks of appeals, dozens of All Progressives Congress (APC) youths have taken to streets, protesting against President Bola Tinubu appointment style, alleging marginalisation of members especially in Rivers State.

They demanded an end to the style and that the president should appoint APC members that worked for the party’s victory in Rivers into vacant public offices.

The protesters recommended that to persuade the marginalized APC members in Rivers, the president should review the appointment of former Governor, Nyesom Wike, as the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The protest was held under the aegis of the Concerned Youths of Rivers APC at the premises of the party’s secretariat on Woji Road, New GRA, on Monday.

Additionally, they asked the President to revisit the appointment of a former Commissioner in Rivers State, Boma Iyaye, as the Executive Director, Finance and Administration in the Niger Delta Development Commission.

According to the demonstrators, both appointees were members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who worked against the APC in the state.

They described the appointment as unfair for non-party members to be given such political appointments at the detriment of the APC in the state.

