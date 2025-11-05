APC woman leader, 100 others joins NNPP in Kano

No fewer than 101 members of the Kano chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), including the woman leader in Tarai, Sabuwa Tarai, have defected from the party to join the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), pledging their support for Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s administration.

The defection is seen as a major boost for the NNPP ahead of future elections, showing growing support for Governor Yusuf and his government’s focus on projects that benefit the people of Kano State.

The event took place in Tarai community, Kibiya Local Government Area, where the defectors were formally received by the Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Adamu Kibiya.

The commissioner, while welcoming the new members, expressed delight at their decision and promised that they would be fully integrated into the party’s structure.

“This is not just about politics; it’s about building a better Kano for everyone,” he said. “With your support, our government will continue to deliver on its promises and strengthen development across communities.”

He further called on other communities to follow the example of Tarai by supporting the NNPP’s vision of people-centred governance and collective progress.

According to him, the former APC members were impressed by the governor’s visible achievements in infrastructure, education, and poverty alleviation, which they believe have restored public trust in leadership.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Hajiya Tarai said their decision to join the NNPP was based on the governor’s track record of performance and transparency.

“We are joining the NNPP because we have seen real progress and genuine concern for the welfare of ordinary citizens,” she declared.