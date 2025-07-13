APC wins 57 chairmanship, 375 Councillor seats during Lagos LG poll

The Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates have been declared winners of the 20 Local Government and Local Council Development Area (LCDAs) chairmanship seats during the council poll held in the state.

Aside from that, 375 of the ruling party’s 276 candidates for the councillorship seats were declared winners of their polls conducted across the Wards in the state.

Meanwhile, one councillorship seat was taken by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Tijani Dosunmu, who contested for the seat in Ward D in Yaba LCDA.

The chairman of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), Justice Bola Okikiolu-Ighile (retd), disclosed this on Sunday while declaring the results of the exercise at the commission’s headquarters in Sabo Yaba, Lagos.

She said APC also won 375 of the 376 councilorship seats, losing one seat to PDP in Yaba LCDA.

Okikiolu-Ighile commended the peaceful conduct of residents, especially voters, during the exercise.

The LASIEC boss also said the enthusiasm displayed by residents before and during the exercise was commendable.

She said the enthusiasm displayed through active participation reinforced the shared belief in the importance of local governance in service delivery and grassroots development.

The commission’s boss also commended security agencies and the media for their professional conduct before, during, and after the polls.

“We are pleased to announce that no major cases of electoral violence or ballot snatching, voter intimidation, or general breakdown of law and order were recorded,” she added.

Okikiolu-Ighile said the commission “was pleased to report that the election was generally free, was fair, was peaceful, was orderly, was transparent, credible, and devoid of significant obstructions.”

According to her, electoral officers and ad hoc staff discharged their duties with commendable diligence and integrity.

The chairman said the late arrival of electoral personnel and materials in some areas was due to some logistic issues.

“We acknowledge that voter apathy remains a concern and we are committed to strengthening our voter education and stakeholders’ engagement strategies relentlessly,” she added.

Okikiolu-Ighile said the results of the elections had been collated and announced in accordance with the law across various wards and local council areas by returning officers.

She said the presentation of certificates of return to duly elected chairmen and councillors would follow soon at the commission’s headquarters.

The LASIEC boss also commended observers, civil society organisations, youth groups, women advocacy groups, traditional and religious institutions, market men and women, and other stakeholders for their support and active participation throughout the process.

Fifteen political parties participated in the election.