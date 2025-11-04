APC wins 25 chairmanship seats in Niger LG election

The Niger State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has recorded a sweeping victory in the just-concluded local government elections, clinching all 25 chairmanship seats in what observers described as a show of the party’s dominance at the grassroots level.

The APC’s landslide win boosts the party’s influence across Niger State and leaves opposition parties struggling to compete.

According to the Niger State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC), the ruling party’s candidates were returned elected after a transparent collation process conducted across all local councils in line with existing electoral guidelines.

In a statement issued by the Commission’s Commissioner for Operations, Mohammed Liman, the electoral umpire confirmed that the APC also triumphed in 271 out of 274 councillorship seats, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secured only two councillorship positions in Tafa and Rafi Local Government Areas.

“After thorough verification and collation of results from the field, the Commission ratified the victories of the All Progressives Congress candidates in all chairmanship positions,” Liman stated.

“This outcome reflects the collective choice of the electorate and the peaceful conduct witnessed throughout the election period.”

Some of the newly elected chairmen include Mustapha Jibrin of Chanchaga, Usman Mohammad of Bida, and Sayuti Halilu of Agaie, among others.

The Commission congratulated all elected chairmen and councillors, urging them to uphold transparency, accountability, and dedication to service delivery in their councils, and assured the public of its continued commitment to credible, transparent, and inclusive elections.

Liman added that Certificates of Return would soon be presented to the winners, with all stakeholders duly notified ahead of the event.

NSIEC commended security agencies, election observers, political parties, and the media for their cooperation, noting that their contributions were vital to the peaceful and successful conduct of the polls.