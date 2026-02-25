APC unveils 17 committees for 2026 national convention

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has set up 17 committees to organise its 2026 national convention, saying the structure is designed to ensure a smooth, transparent and credible exercise.

According to APC, the committees will oversee key aspects of the convention, including aspirant screening, elections, security, finance, media, logistics, legal matters and emergency response.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the Aspirant Screening Committee will be chaired by Abiodun Oyebanji, with Usman Ododo as co-chairman and Ken Nnamani as vice chairman, while Umar Namadi will head the Screening Appeals Committee alongside Francis Nwifuru and Abdullahi Ganduje.

The Election Committee will be led by Aminu Masari, with Anyim Pius Anyim as co-chairman and Uba Sani and Monday Okpebholo as vice chairmen. Agbu Kefas will chair the Election Appeals Committee, supported by Siminalayi Fubara and Abba Yusuf.

For logistics and venue coordination, Dapo Abiodun will chair the Venue Committee, assisted by Ahmed Aliyu, David Umahi and Simon Lalong. Security arrangements will be overseen by retired General Christopher Musa, alongside Douye Diri and Nuhu Ribadu.

Hope Uzodimma will head the Finance Committee, with Babajide Sanwo-Olu as co-chairman and Olawale Edun as vice chairman. Media and publicity will be coordinated by Mai Buni, working with Muhammed Malagi and Senator I.D. Gyang.

Ceremonial and programme planning will be handled by Godswill Akpabio and Tajudeen Abbas, with George Akume as vice chairman, while Babagana Zulum will supervise delegates’ accreditation, assisted by Umo Eno and Barau Jibrin.

Protocol will be managed by Bassey Otu and Inuwa Yahaya, while accommodation and transportation will be coordinated by Dave Umahi in collaboration with AbdulAziz Yari, Ahmed Lawan and Adams Oshiomhole.

Entertainment and welfare duties will be handled by Sheriff Oborevwori, Peter Mbah and Dikko Radda, while documentation and legacy reporting will be overseen by AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Lucky Aiyedatiwa and Babangida Nguroje.

Legal advisory services will be directed by Lateef Fagbemi, supported by Caleb Mutfwang and Victor Ndoma-Egba, while medical and emergency response planning will be led by Nasir Idris alongside Muhammad Pate and Hyacinth Alia. Secretariat and technical support operations will be coordinated by Mustapha Bala, with Bisi Babalola and Olajolo Peter assisting.

Meanwhile, the party urged all appointees to discharge their duties diligently and in line with its internal regulations, stressing that the convention must reflect its commitment to internal democracy, organisational cohesion and its progressive agenda.