APC tasks security agencies on strengthening patrol around schools

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has charged the Nigerian Armed Forces, the Police, and other security agencies to redouble its efforts and strengthened patrol around schools across the country, saying such would guarantee the security of students across the country.

The ruling party also urged the security agencies to work in unison by devising measures that would aid the prevention of the reoccurrence of criminals invading schools and abducting school children.

The APC Chairman, Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Mai Buni, said that the move had become imperative after the harrowing experience of the recently released 344 schoolboys abducted from the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, in Katsina State.

Through a statement released to newsmen on Saturday, Buni, who apologised to Nigerians over the recent abduction, assured that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government would not relent in its efforts to bring an end to issues bordering on insecurity across Nigerian.

According to him, we do not doubt the capacity of our security agencies, we believe and know they are capable especially when they are well motivated and led, which we can assure is the case under President Muhammadu Buhari.

While congratulating parents of the abducted children, said that that though the Buhari administration was doing its best in the areas of security, the government would intensify efforts to ensure such incidence must, at all cost, not repeat itself.

“When we received the news of the abduction at first, we were traumatised. We were heartbroken and this was the same for most, if not all Nigerians who heard of the unfortunate incident. As a party, we called on Nigerians not to lose their hope in our government and the security apparatus

“We thank all those who made this rescue effort possible, especially the Governors of Katsina and Zamfara States, the security agents across the country.

“We are trusting and hopeful that this episode will never repeat itself again. We encourage the Nigerian Armed Forces, the Police, and other security agents to take lessons from the lapses that led to this abduction and ensure that we never see a repeat of this tragedy again.

“We want to assure all Nigerians, that the government of President Buhari will continue to do all that is necessary to secure Nigerians, their places of business, worship, and learning while working with the various stakeholders at all levels to make this possible,” the statement read.